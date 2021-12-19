Allegro development proposes for-sale townhomes, cottages west of Ruoff Music Center

Noblesville Common Council members heard introductory information for a proposed 32-acre residential development at the northwest quadrant of Greenfield Avenue and Boden Road at the Dec. 7 council meeting.

The development, called Allegro, would consist of 185 for-sale townhomes and 36 for-sale cottage homes. The development is proposed immediately to the west of Ruoff Music Center.

Attorney Steve Hardin presented information about the development. If approved, the townhomes would have two or three bedrooms and range in size from 1,550 square feet to 1,780 square feet. Prices would be between the low $300,000s and $330,000 for the townhomes.

The cottages are three bedrooms and will range from 1,250 square feet to 2,200 square feet with price ranges from the mid-$300,000s to $385,000.

“The target market for these, they’ll be available for whoever would like to buy them. There won’t be (age) restrictions, but it’s anticipated from the developer and builder that these will be aimed at the young millennials that are looking to own but don’t necessarily want to manage a large property,” Hardin said.

The townhomes and cottages have rear-load garages. Council member Brian Ayer requested more information about extra parking for the development. Hardin said the minimum parking requirement for the townhomes is 1.9 spaces per unit and two spaces per cottage.

“We have two-car garages and a two-car driveway, so we’ve doubled the parking, but that’s not all,” Hardin said.

There also are 90 parking spaces throughout the development for guests, in addition to on-street parking throughout the development.

The development proposes a half-mile of paved walking or biking trails along Greenfield Avenue and Boden Road, as well as nearly 2 miles of internal sidewalks.

If approved, construction is expected to begin in the spring. Because it was only an introduction, the council did not vote on the proposal.

The proposal is scheduled to appear before the Noblesville Plan Commission in January before returning to the council for a vote.