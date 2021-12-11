Windy weather cancels Holiday Porchfest, Movies at Midtown

Because of the extreme windy conditions, the following changes have been announced for holiday-related activities scheduled for Dec. 11 in Carmel.
Holiday PorchFest at Midtown Plaza has been canceled.
Movies at Midtown showings have been canceled
The Holiday Trolley will run from 5-9 p.m.
Santa Saturday is from 2-5 p.m. but Santa will not be in his Santa house. Instead he will be inside the Indiana Design Center (200 S. Range Line Rd.)
Meet Me on Main is still on for 5-9 p.m. in the Arts & Design District
Source: City of Carmel