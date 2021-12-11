Windy weather cancels Holiday Porchfest, Movies at Midtown

Because of the extreme windy conditions, the following changes have been announced for holiday-related activities scheduled for Dec. 11 in Carmel.

Holiday PorchFest at Midtown Plaza has been canceled.

Movies at Midtown showings have been canceled

The Holiday Trolley will run from 5-9 p.m.

Santa Saturday is from 2-5 p.m. but Santa will not be in his Santa house. Instead he will be inside the Indiana Design Center (200 S. Range Line Rd.)