Windy weather cancels Holiday Porchfest, Movies at Midtown

Because of the extreme windy conditions, the following  changes have been announced for holiday-related activities scheduled for Dec. 11 in Carmel.

  •  Holiday PorchFest at Midtown Plaza has been canceled.

  •  Movies at Midtown showings have been canceled

  •  The Holiday Trolley will run from 5-9 p.m.

  •  Santa Saturday is from 2-5 p.m. but Santa will not be in his Santa house. Instead he will be inside the Indiana Design Center (200 S. Range Line Rd.)

  •  Meet Me on Main is still on for 5-9 p.m. in the Arts & Design District

Source: City of Carmel

