Noblesville council approves salary ordinance, hears Main Street update

Noblesville Common Council members heard an update from Main Street Executive Director Kate Baker and approved several ordinances, including a 2022 salary ordinance for elected officials, at its Nov. 23 meeting.

The next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at Noblesville City Hall, 16 S. 10th St. For more, visit cityofnoblesville.org.

What happened: Noblesville Main Street Executive Director Kate Baker gave a semi-annual update.

What it means: Baker gave an update on some of the events that took place this year and outlined events to come in 2022, such as the return of the Indiana Peony Festival, the Front Porch Festival, Noblesville Race Weekend, a new date for the Street Dance, a reimagined duck race and the return of Salsa on the Square. Baker said she wants to increase the organization’s funding from grants, which was only $3,500 in 2021.

What happened: The council unanimously approved the 2022 salary ordinance for elected officials.

What it means: The ordinance establishes annual salaries of $137,028 for the mayor, $64,336 for the city clerk, $46,968 for the city court judge and $15,881 for common council members.

What happened: The council heard a proposal for the 2022 wastewater utility budget from Karrie Huston, the assistant director of the Utilities Dept..

What it means: The budget includes two new plant maintenance operations, one new accounting clerk for the billing office and an adjustment of wages for 11 operators. There was a slight increase in the department’s expenses for retirement severance.

What happened: The council unanimously approved a change of zoning for 19 acres northwest of 191st Street and Little Chicago Road.

What it means: Forty-five single family homes are planned for the development.

What happened: Council unanimously approved an additional ground sign for Leo’s Market and Eatery at 11090 E. 146th St.

What it means: The sign will display the market’s gasoline prices.