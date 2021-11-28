Carmel in brief — November 30, 2021

Sewa Diwali food drive — Central Indiana-based Hindus, Jains and others who are part of Indian socio-cultural organizations celebrated Diwali with a spirit of giving and collected 10,000 pounds of food for those in need. The local collection was part of a nationwide initiative that took place in 31 states this year.

Football honor — DePauw University Zac Bowman, an offensive lineman on the football team, has been selected to the 2021 All-North Coast Athletic Conference football team. Bowman, a senior from Carmel, has anchored the line as the center for the team that is averaging 36.6 points and 448.8 yards per game.

People of interest — The Carmel Police Dept. is conducting an investigation and would like to identify and speak with the people in this photo. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Adam Theis at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Reference CPD case number 21-69786.

CCHS holiday storytelling — The Carmel Clay Historical Society will host storytelling and more Dec. 3 and 4 at the Monon Depot, 211 1st St. SW. The holiday event will include readings of “The Polar Express,” treats and hot chocolate. For more information or to order tickets, visit carmelclayhistory.org.

Glühwein Gallop to debut — The Carmel Christkindlmarkt will host its inaugural Glühwein Gallop 5K from 10:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 4. The course will start and finish at the Christkindlmarkt festival at Carter Green, travel on the Monon Trail and pass shops along Main Street and Range Line Road. The event will include a costume contest. Upon completing the race, those 21 and older will receive a ticket for a free serving of Glühwein or beer. Register at bit.ly/GluhweinGallop.

Teen muralist sought — The Carmel Clay Public Library is soliciting designs from teen artists for a mural for the new teens space at the renovated Main Library. Young people in grades 9 through 12 who live or attend school in Carmel are invited to submit their concepts to the library through Dec. 15. The winning artist will receive a $2,000 stipend and have their work transformed into a wallcovering that will become the bold focal point for the new space. Complete contest details are available at carmelclaylibrary.org/teens.

Military Veterans Hall of Fame — The Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the Class of 2022 through Aug. 1, 2022. To be eligible, the nominee must have been born in Indiana, entered military service from Indiana, lived in Indiana for a minimum of five years and have no felony convictions. A nomination form can be found at imvhof.com/nominate. To learn more about the organization or to make a tax deductible donation, visit imvhof.com.

New home for antique mall — Carmel Old Town Antique Mall mall aims to open in its new location at 1005 3rd Ave. SW in early December, although a specific date has not been announced as of press time. After operating for nearly two decades at 38 W. Main Street, the antique mall was forced to move to make way for CoHatch, which will provide coworking and event space and private offices. Ohio-based COhatch expects to open in spring 2022 after making renovations to the 11,300-square-foot building.

Holiday Sip & Shop — Bask on Main, 336 W. Main St., will host Holiday Sip & Shop from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 11. The event will include a free wine tasting, giveaways and deals on services. Learn more at baskonmain.net.

Centier Bank honored — Centier Bank has been recognized as the No. 2 “Best Bank to Work For” in the U.S. by American Banker and No. 1 in Indiana. American Banker creates the list based on extensive employee surveys and reviews employer benefits and policies. The publication evaluates a company’s volunteering and charitable contributions, as well as leadership philosophy, recruitment, and diversity — among other areas — as determining factors. Learn more at americanbanker.com and centier.com.

Mass vaccine clinic — The Hamilton County Health Dept. has reopened its mass vaccination clinic at the 4H Fairgrounds in Noblesville. Hours are 1 to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Only those who are 65 years of age or older as well as those who are 18 years and older with underlying medical conditions or who live or work in high-risk settings are eligible for a Pfizer booster. Walk-ups are welcome, but appointments are preferred. To register, visit ourshot.in.gov.