Carmel Clay Schools expects to begin construction of expanded natatorium in May 2022 

As Carmel Clay Schools prepares for construction to begin to expand the natatorium in the spring, its architect presented a visual overview of the project at the Nov. 22 school board meeting.

The $43 million project will add a 50-meter competition pool, diving well and therapy pool in a new wing north of the existing natatorium. Construction is expected to begin in May 2022 and be complete by July 2024. Then, renovations will begin on the existing natatorium, with those upgrades set to be complete by the end of 2024.

The exterior of the expansion is designed to reflect the existing building for a seamless transition. The project will include a redesigned entryway at Door 21, and upon entering students will find a large plaza and expanded staircase.

At the meeting, the school board approved a resolution to launch financing for the project, which will use lease rental bonds through a building corporation.

The natatorium expansion is part of several improvements — primarily at Carmel High School — funded through $106.5 million in bonds approved in 2020. Other upgrades include renovations to the school’s performing arts facilities and football stadium and expanded parking.

The bonds are expected to be paid off in eight years and are not expected to raise the tax rate.