Raffle sales raise more than $14,500 for Noblesville bands

Noblesville Band Boosters’ first Pot of Black and Gold 50/50 Raffle proved to be a success.

Rebecca Whalen, a Band Boosters committee member, said $29,010 was raised from raffle ticket sales, with half going to winner Annette Hancock and half benefitting the Noblesville High School Bands. The winning ticket was drawn Oct. 28.

“We were pleased but always looking to grow the winnings we are able to gift to the winner and the band program,” Whalen said. “This year was a learning year. We figured out locations that were good for this type of sales, and that word of mouth and advertisement are key to getting sales.”

Whalen said the strong sales sites for the nonprofit were the Noblesville Schools Back to School Bash, NHS football games and Noblesville Farmers Market. Direct sales through band families also were successful.

“The biggest obstacle is getting word to the general public. We want this to become a community event,” Whalen said. “Anyone over 18 can purchase tickets and win.”

Hancock, a Noblesville resident, purchased her ticket at the Band Boosters booth at the farmers market.

“The money we were able to award the NHS band programs helps to cover instruments, instruction, scholarships and other costs for all the band programs,” Whalen said. “The NHS Marching Band competed in the (Indiana State School Music Association) State Finals. The top jazz band competed in the elite Essentially Ellington competition. Noblesville Indoor Percussion placed third in the state finals last school year. It is a wonderful band program that is growing every year.”

The 50/50 raffle will be a yearly fundraiser, Whalen said. The 2022 sales will begin in August. Tickets can be requested on the noblesvilleband.org/raffle beginning Aug. 1, 2022.

“We were fortunate to be supported by many local businesses and hope to add more next year,” Whalen said.

Interested businesses should contact raffle@noblesvilleband.org.