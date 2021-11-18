OMNI Centre earns multiple awards for Carmel-based productions  

By Chris Bavender

The OMNI Centre for Public Media, in partnership with the City of Carmel, brought home several awards from the annual Philo Festival of Media Arts on Oct. 31. The group won 10 awards and two Philo Excellence Awards.

“It confirms that you have been given the opportunity to produce quality programming other professionals say meet the objectives or standards of community media,” said Sandra Long, Omni Centre president.

The OMNI Centre for Public Media specializes in producing and distributing digital media content for nonprofits and government entities, providing services for broadcast television, streaming audio/video, websites and social media.

The two Philo Excellence Awards were for “Winter Games,” which won for Excellence in Editing, and “Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration,” which won Best in Show.

“The two projects that won the Philo Excellence Awards had a few commonalities,” Long said. “Both had meaningful or unusual content, were engaging, and both were nominated for Excellence in Editing.”

Long said “Winter Games” likely drew the attention of judges because it is a “high energy, fun filled winter event on a beautiful day” and includes comments from competitors and spectators. The event featured an Ice Trike Relay, Human Curling and Human Hungry, Hungry Hippos on The Ice at Carter Green.

The piece also won first place in the Sports/Entertainment/Talk category and won a national Hometown Media Award for Best of Sports Coverage.

“Martin Luther King Jr Day Celebration” won Best of Show for several reasons, Long said.

“It has a range of content with historical and current importance. It is a well-organized event with outstanding performances by young people,” she said. “At times, the audience bounces with energy reflecting the students’ performances, and, at other times, they are teary eyed from hearing somber monologues.”

The show also received first place awards in Arts/Cultural Awareness, Empowerment/Inspirational and Performing Arts.

“As diversity increases in Carmel, programming like this brings people together to celebrate, understand and appreciate our differences,” Long said. “This is what community programming is about and judges look for programs like this.”

Other Philo Awards were for “Festival of Lights,” “Public Art Carmel,” “Bike Safety Tips with Spokes,” “Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony” and “Overall Excellence – Access TV.”

“Thanks must go to the City of Carmel, especially Nancy Heck, Melanie Brewer and the (communications) team,” Long said. “We have a collaborative relationship with them and that is why every Hometown Award and Philo Award bears their name, too.”