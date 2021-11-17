Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township, Lawrence Education Association reach agreement for the 2021-22 school year

The Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township has reached an agreement with the Lawrence Education Association for district staff during the 2021-22 school year.

The agreement was approved by the Board of Education of the MSDLT at its Nov. 8 meeting.

“We are pleased to be able to provide these well-deserved raises to district teachers. The hard work they do every day impacts our students’ futures,” MSDLT Supt. Shawn Smith stated in a press release. “We are grateful to our legislators for prioritizing education and competitive wages for teachers and look forward to continued collaboration on behalf of students.”

Highlights of the agreement include new hires receiving a 5.5 percent salary increase; eligible teachers who are rated either effective or highly effective are eligible for a 5.5 percent base salary increase; and a base salary increase of 1 percent and a 1 percent stipend for all teachers who have served in the district for five or more years.

New teacher salaries will increase from $44,000 to $46,420. The maximum teacher raise equates to $5,664. The minimum teacher raise equates to $2,420. The median teacher raise equates to $3,339.

This is the eighth consecutive year that the district has approved raises to teachers. For more, visit ltschools.org.