Noblesville First to offer second Respite Night

Noblesville First United Methodist Church is offering another Respite Night designed for children ages 5 to 18 with mild to moderate special needs. Respite Night will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 11 at the church, 2051 Monument St. Registration is required by Nov. 25. The event is free and designed so that parents and caregivers can drop their children off at the church and enjoy an evening to themselves.

“Last year we had great success, we loved the families, and we were able to connect with a fair amount of volunteers from the community as well as the church,” the church’s Director of Family Ministries Ally Hall said.

This time, Hall said the church is working with ADA clinics and early intervention clinics to find volunteers.

“We are really trying to pull from people who have a knowledge and passion for children with special needs in order to accommodate the highest level of respite care so parents can feel comfortable leaving their kids there,” Hall said.

Hall said parents can use the child-free night to go Christmas shopping, relax or escape holiday stress.

Winter Wonderland is the theme, so children will have the opportunity to create crafts and participate in games. Santa might also make an appearance.

“We are supper excited about this. This is such a great opportunity for parents to get the rest they need and for kids to get interaction and (have) just a super fun night with their peers,” Hall said.

For more or to register, visit noblesvillefirst.com.