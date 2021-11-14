Ford holds Zionsville fundraiser for reelection campaign

State Sen. J.D. Ford (D-Indianapolis) celebrated his birthday and held one of his first fundraisers for his reelection campaign Nov. 9 at Hotel Tango Zionsville.

Ford, 39, whose birthday was Nov. 6, represents Senate District 29, which encompasses parts of Boone, Hamilton and Marion counties. He is the first member of the LGBTQ+ community elected to the Indiana General Assembly.

In 2018, Ford defeated Mike Delph, the Republican candidate, after having lost to Delph four years earlier. Since being elected, he has been appointed to numerous advisory committees and task forces, including the Medicaid Advisory Committee, Civics Task Force, Redistricting Commission, Jail Overcrowding Task Force and Distressed Unit Appeals Board.

Ford said his election in 2018 shows there is Democratic momentum in Zionsville and surrounding communities, many of which have leaned Republican in previous elections.

“In 2018, when, unfortunately, (former U.S. senator) Joe Donnelly lost his election, I was one of the bright spots for the 2018 midterm elections,” Ford said. “The year after that, in 2019, we got Mayor (Emily) Styron elected to the mayor’s office here. Miles Nelson was elected to the Carmel City Council. We had two Democrats win their seats over in Fishers.”

Although Republicans swept the 2020 general election in Boone County, Ford is optimistic heading into the 2022 election.

“I think it shows people that folks up here in Zionsville and in Carmel, particularly in the suburbs up here, they do their homework,” he said. “They do their research. They will call and email the office. I’ve got really engaged constituents, and it’s an honor to serve them.”