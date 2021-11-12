Snapshot: The Barrington honors 37 veterans

The Barrington of Carmel honored its 37 residents who are veterans during a Nov. 11 Veterans Day ceremony. The event included patriotic music, prayer and presentation of medals and pins to veterans. It also featured the addition of bricks with veterans’ names, military branch and years of service installed in the community’s Veterans Garden. Seven residents at The Barrington served in World War II, one served in World War II and the Korean War, and seven served during the Korean War. (Photos by Ann Marie Shambaugh)
Snapshot: The Barrington honors 37 veterans0
