Letter: COhatch a huge win for Arts & Design District

Editor,

I want to express OneZone’s excitement on having COHatch in the Arts & Design District in downtown Carmel.

Not only is COhatch an excellent community partner, they bring something very unique to downtown. All of those amazing shops in the Arts & Design District are entrepreneurs that set out to provide an experience to each person they see. With the addition of COHatch, more entrepreneurs join our downtown to provide an even more unique experience.

I encourage you to go see their locations in Noblesville, Zionsville and Broad Ripple, all of which have so much personality. I encourage you to meet their amazing team and learn more about who they are and what they do.

We want to say welcome to COHatch and thank you for adding another valuable asset to the Arts & Design District to downtown Carmel!

Jack Russell, president of OneZone