Flix Brewhouse is planning to reopen its Carmel cinema and eatery in mid-December, according to an announcement posted Nov. 8 to its Facebook page.

The theater at 2206 E 116th St. in Merchants’ Square shut its doors in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic led to lockdowns across the U.S. It reopened briefly in November 2020 but closed again as the pandemic worsened.

A specific opening date has not been announced.

Current has reached out to Flix Brewhouse for comment.

This story will be updated.