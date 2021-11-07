Where’s Amy finds ‘There’s No Place Like Home’

Where’s Amy attended the Oct. 28 opening night of Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre’s “There’s No Place Like Home.” The live performance was a personal piece created by GHDT Executive Artistic Director Gregory Glade Hancock focusing on his purposeful and enlightening travels to India. The beautiful choreography, stunning handmade colored costumes, dramatic lighting and joyful songs from the Indian culture made this show memorable. I could not stop thinking about this magical production and found myself clapping, fully engaged. A true masterpiece. If you missed this production, be sure to see “The Nutcracker” opening Dec. 4 at Pike Performing Arts Center in Indianapolis. For more information and tickets, visit gregoryhancockdancetheatre.org.

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free! Email (required) * First Name Select list(s) to subscribe to Morning Briefing

Entertainment

Food/Dining

Breaking News Yes, I would like to receive emails from Current Publishing. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact