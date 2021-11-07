Where’s Amy attended the Oct. 28 opening night of Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre’s “There’s No Place Like Home.” The live performance was a personal piece created by GHDT Executive Artistic Director Gregory Glade Hancock focusing on his purposeful and enlightening travels to India. The beautiful choreography, stunning handmade colored costumes, dramatic lighting and joyful songs from the Indian culture made this show memorable. I could not stop thinking about this magical production and found myself clapping, fully engaged. A true masterpiece. If you missed this production, be sure to see “The Nutcracker” opening Dec. 4 at Pike Performing Arts Center in Indianapolis. For more information and tickets, visit gregoryhancockdancetheatre.org.
Where’s Amy finds ‘There’s No Place Like Home’0
