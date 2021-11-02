Current Publishing
Duke Energy donates to Noblesville High School internship program 

From left, Noblesville High School Principal Craig McCaffrey, Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen, Duke Energy Community Relations Manager Mark LaBarr and Noblesville Schools Education Foundation Executive Director Adriann Young display a $10,000 replica check from Duke Energy. Duke Energy donated the money to the NHS internship program in support of learning materials for students and local businesses. The funding request was a collaboration between the City of Noblesville, Noblesville Schools and the Noblesville Schools Education Foundation to enhance workforce development partnerships. (Photo courtesy of Noblesville Schools)

