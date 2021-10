SouthPointe Village Apartments, 11245 Lantern Rd., held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 8. The affordable housing apartments have four service providers for residents with disabilities. Other amenities include free in-unit internet service, in-unit washers and dryers, Nickel Plate Trail access and on-site fitness rooms and classes.

