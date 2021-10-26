Adoption Support Center moves from Broad Ripple to shared workspace in Carmel

By Jillian Kurtz

After 32 years in Indianapolis, a local adoption agency is moving to a shared workspace in Carmel.

Adoption Support Center has operated out of the Broad Ripple area since it’s opening in 1986, but through the pandemic, center officials realized that they had the opportunity to downsize their office space and find something that made more sense with its workflow. The center began operating out of Industrious at Carmel City Center on Oct. 18.

“Once we got there and toured, it just made sense,” Adoption Support Center owner Amanda Hammond said. “You can pay for the space you need when you need it. It was also very enticing to have walkable areas for dining and staff development.”

The Adoption Support Center is a licensed child placement agency that works with birth parents, adoptive parents and adoptees.

Hammond emphasized the convenience of Carmel’s location from major thoroughfares compared to Broad Ripple. With clients travelling from all across the state, they wanted to make the accessibility of the office a priority.

“With all the changes over the past few years, we kind of feel like we’re out on an island,” Hammond said. “We’ve been in this old house in Broad Ripple, and we kind of felt like we were sitting here with no energy.”

Clients will come to the new office space for in-person meetings that include adoptive parent coaching and counseling.

Learn more at adoptionsupportcenter.com.