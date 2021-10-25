Concerts for a Cause to celebrate anniversary at The Vogue

Concerts for a Cause founder Bruce Kidd wanted the fifth anniversary of the concert series to be special.

“When we originally planned this big event, I wanted it to be in a classic, vintage concert venue, and The Vogue was the logical choice,” said Kidd, a longtime Carmel resident. “The new owners were all in immediately to help out. We just had to wait an extra year because of COVID. It was originally planned for November of 2020.”

The fifth anniversary event is set to start at 6 p.m. with food and drinks at The Vogue in Indianapolis. Singer/songwriters Shawn Mullins, Atlanta, Pat McGee, Rhode Island, and Stephen Kellogg, Connecticut, will perform on stage together from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

All revenue from ticket sales will be donated to three organizations: Flight 1, which uses aviation to rebuild the confidence of kids battling illnesses; Hoosier Burn Camp, a unique summer camp for kids suffering severe burns; and Children’s Theraplay, which helps special needs kids through hippotherapy.

‘Historically, we always support one small local nonprofit at each concert, but we wanted to focus on three organizations that all help kids dealing with serious medical issues, cancer and other life-threatening diseases, severe burns and neuromuscular diseases,” Kidd said.

Kidd said the attendance goal is 300 people.

“The donation goal to each of the three nonprofits we are supporting is a $15,000 donation to each,” Kidd said.

Tickets are $100 and include all food, beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages. There also will be a cash bar for those who want other alcoholic beverages. For more, visit indyconcertsforacause.org.