Marathon Health unveils new virtual primary health care model 

Marathon Health, an employer health provider, recently announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind virtual primary care solution called Marathon Health Anywhere. The program leverages dedicated care teams and remote monitoring tools to ensure that companies can provide high-quality, advanced primary care to all employees — no matter where they live.

“Attracting and retaining top talent is the No. 1 priority for today’s employers,” stated Dr. Jeff Wells, CEO and co-founder of Marathon Health. “One way to do that is by leading with culture,supported by a total rewards package including access to convenient, high value primary care. Until today, remote workforces were unable to benefit from valuable employee health centers. We’re thrilled with the increased access that Anywhere delivers and are excited to introduce this new program to employers nationwide.”

Marathon Health launched in 2005 to provide onsite and network health centers for employers and is focused on delivering four things: a superior patient experience, convenient access, healthier outcomes and financial savings.

Marathon Health Anywhere care teams are focused on building trusted relationships and motivating employees to get and stay healthy. Marathon Health Anywhere includes care coordination services, remote patient monitoring programs and a concierge, white-glove program to deliver a health care experience patients have never experienced.

A Marathon Health Anywhere patient will see the same care team members during each visit, unlike telehealth solutions offered by other providers where patients see a different doctor or registered nurse each time. The Anywhere collaborative care team includes physicians, concierge care coordinators, registered nurse health coaches, behavioral health counselors for mental health issues, a member relations team and engagement specialists. The team gets to know the patient, collaborates and provides personalized care.

A concierge care coordinator acts as a champion for the patient and helps guide them on their health care journey. They can discuss medications, educate the patient on their conditions, answer questions about their benefits or referrals and assist them in finding quality specialty care at the best cost.

Anywhere patients are also provided with kits of medical equipment that make the most out of their virtual physical assessment visits. For example, if a patient has chronic conditions such as diabetes or high blood pressure, they will receive a Bluetooth-enabled glucometer, a blood pressure cuff and a digital scale that automatically load data into the Marathon Health system.

Patients don’t have to log their readings and doctors get much more information than they normally would. That enables them to make more fully informed decisions on medication dosages and other aspects of patient care.

“Traditional virtual healthcare is limited to addressing only one of today’s big challenges – convenience,” Wells stated. “But a comprehensive, virtual health care program like Anywhere builds on the convenience factor and expands to tackle chronic condition management with a focus on proven behavior change techniques, and guidance to high value service providers delivering higher quality and lower costs.”

