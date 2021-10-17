Fishers council approves 2022 budget, hears introduction for new mixed-use development 

The Fishers City Council met Oct. 11. It approved the 2022 budget, heard an introduction of a new mixed-use development and more.

What happened: The council unanimously approved the 2022 budget.

What it means: Budget highlights include the hiring of three new police officers and eight new firefighters, the construction of a new fire station, Nickel Plate Trail activation and programming, Maker Playground equipment, the construction of pickleball courts on the west side of Fishers and restroom facilities at the AgriPark.

What happened: The council heard an introduction of a new development called Highline at Delaware Park.



What it means: Highline at Delaware Park is a mixed-use development that is proposed to have 280 multi-family residential units, 18,600 square feet of first floor restaurants, commercial and retail and 4,800 square feet for a standalone restaurant. Because it was a first reading of the ordinance, no vote was taken.

What happened: The council heard an introduction of a proposed $4.8 million general obligation bond.

What it means: The bond would address several road projects throughout the city, as well as focusing on gaps in trail connectivity. Since it was the first reading, no vote was taken. Council member Jocelyn Vare asked Bradford to explain the specifics of the road projects and the trail connectivity, and Bradford said that would be available at a later date.

What happened: The council heard an introduction of an ordinance regarding the rates and charges for Fishers Sewer Works customers. Because the ordinance was a first reading, the council did not vote on it.



What it means: Fishers Sewer Works recently acquired HSE Utilities. The acquisition does not change the rates for either former HSE Utilities customers or Fishers Sewer Works customers. Former HSE Utilities customers pay $39.75 per dwelling and Fishers Sewer Works customers pay $31 per dwelling. “There is a difference of about $8 and change between the districts,” city attorney Chris Greisl said. “We have committed to both Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission and the council that we will first see what operational efficiencies we have and not shock the rate payers.” Greisl said the council may be approached in the future about blending the rates.



What happened: The council heard an introduction of an ordinance amending various department fees.

What it means: City controller Lisa Bradford presented the proposal. She said many departments have not updated their fees since 2011. Some of the proposed updated fees include emergency medical service fees for basic and advanced life support, planning and zoning fees for certain planned unit development projects that may require more staffing during the review process and public works fees for special events. Bradford said the updated fees align the city with those charged in nearby communities.

What happened: The council unanimously approved both the fiscal plan and the voluntary annexation for two lots into the Cove at Thorpe Creek.

What it means: The two lots comprise more than 106 acres northwest of Florida Road and 113th Street.

What happened: The council unanimously approved the updated park impact fees.

What it means: Park impact fees are updated every five years. The new fees are $3,492 per single-family dwelling and $2,096 per multi-family dwelling. The fees will go into effect in six months.

What happened: The council heard an introduction of a rezone request for 15 acres on the south side of 126th Street between Allisonville Road and Lantern Road.

What it means: The rezone request would accommodate 32 proposed residential homes designed for empty nesters. The homes are a minimum of 1,600 square feet and, if approved, will be priced between $400,000 and $500,000