Auditions set for Belfry Theatre’s ‘Dining Room’ comedy

Hamilton County Theatre Guild announces auditions for “The Dining Room,” the second show of The Belfry Theatre season.



Diane W. Wilson of Carmel is director.

Auditions are at 7 p.m. Oct. 17, and Oct. 18, at The Belfry Theatre, 10690 Greenfield Ave., in Noblesville. Callbacks are possible and will be Oct 18.

Eight show dates are Jan. 21-23 and 28-30. Show times are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at The Switch in Fishers.

The play is by A.R. Gurney. Presented with permission by Dramatists Play Service.

“The Dining Room” is A.R. Gurney’s attempt to take an in-depth look into the lives of a vanishing species: the upper-middle-class WASP. The two-act play can be done with as few as six actors playing as many as 10 different characters. The play is broken up into short vignettes (18 total) that provide a slice of life view of many different families (1939 to 1979). They are funny and touching and uncomfortable.

Actors will be asked to read vignettes/scenes from the script and possibly participate in improvisation. Actors will be called to the stage one or more times to try different scenes and to try different actor combinations. Actors should arrive on time for the audition and expect to stay for the entire evening. You are welcome to attend both nights, but you only need to attend one night.

For more information, contact the director, Diane W Wilson, at creationstation@swbell.net or 317-650-5648. Also, find an audition packet at t hebelfrytheatre.com or at the direct link below.

An audition packet with an audition form must be completed and brought to the audition, which each night begins promptly at 7 p.m.