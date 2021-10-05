‘Night Becomes Day’: Zionsville author’s new children’s book shares wonders of nature

Zionsville author Cynthia Argentine has written a children’s book that was scheduled to be published Oct. 5 by Millbrook Press/Lerner Publishing.

The 32-page book, “Night Becomes Day: Changes in Nature” explains the dynamics of nature at a preschool and elementary reading level and will be available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other book sellers, including local 4 Kids Books & Toys at 4450 Weston Pointe Dr. Suite 120, off Michigan Road, Argentine said.

“Night Becomes Day” focuses on biology, life cycles, earth science and other examples of “how nature is always at work,” Argentine said. Her goal is for children to contemplate the wonders of the world around them.

Published in the creative nonfiction genre, the book provides examples of changes in nature, such as when volcanoes erupt, and includes additional information about the science behind the changes in the back of the book.

“We go into a little more about the mechanics of how that might work or give a little bit more information for an older child or a teacher so (that) they can serve a child,” Argentina said. “In that way, the book can work for a wider range of ages, from a younger child who maybe can’t read it on their own yet to an older child who could learn about the science a little bit more.”

Argentine grew up in Vermont, where she spent much of her time outdoors, in a canoe, a sailboat or exploring the creek behind her home. Her love of nature led her to earn dual major degrees in English and environmental science from the College of William & Mary in Virginia and earn a master’s degree in environmental law from Vermont Law School.

Later, Argentine worked as an environmental consultant. Her book “STEAM Jobs in Cybersecurity,” published in 2019 by Rourke Educational Media, taught middle school-age children the importance of cybersecurity, with examples of famous computer hacks. She also has written for national and local magazines.

“Children now (learn about) environmental education in school, but that was not something that we received in school in my generation,” said Argentine said, who declined to state her age.

Argentine is under contract to write another book, but she is contractually unable to disclose details of the project. She also has many ideas for other kids’ books.

“I’m focusing more on writing nonfiction for children in creative ways right now,” Argentine said.

For more, visit cynthiaargentine.com.

Community engagement

Following the planned Oct. 5 release of Zionsville author Cynthia Argentine’s new children’s book, “Night Becomes Day: Changes in Nature,” she will participate in multiple events to publicize her work and educate local children about nature.

“I love our library here in town, and Laura Gangsad, who is one of the librarians and a friend of mine, has been a very helpful supporter,” Argentine said. “She and I met and said, ‘What can we do to increase programming connected to the book (that) also involves people in the community?’ Now that the nature center is located within the library, it was perfect to partner with them.”

From 5 to 5:45 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Zionsville Nature Center in the Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library, at 250 N. 5th Street, kids in grades K-3 are invited to a book birthday party, where Argentine will talk about the inspiration for the book and lead children through stations that showcase changes in nature. To sign up for the event, visit zionsvillelibrary.evanced.info/signup/EventDetails?EventId=29585&backTo=Calendar&startDate=2021/10/01.

At 10 a.m. Oct. 8, “Night Becomes Day” will be featured at the StoryWalk on Elm Street Green, 165 N. Elm St. in Zionsville. The library also will partner with Argentine to offer families with kids 3 and older additional nature-related activities, such as volcanoes erupting and melting ice. To sign up for the event, visit zionsvillelibrary.evanced.info/signup/EventDetails?EventId=29238&backTo=Calendar&startDate=2021/10/01

“She showed me a digital copy, and it has beautiful pictures and it fit really great into our StoryWalk, so it’s going to be our StoryWalk (feature) for the month of October,” said Gangstad, youth assistant department head at the library.

Argentine said she is excited to share her work with the community.

“I think this will be a fun way to bring together a lot of different interests connected to those books and nature,” Argentine said.