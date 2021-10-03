Snapshot: Carmel High School class of 1965 holds 55+1-year reunion

Current Publishing
The Carmel High School Class of 1965 recently celebrated its 55+1-year reunion during two evenings at the American Legion. Attendees shared photos and keepsakes while sharing stories and memories from their time in Carmel schools. The class of 204 members recognized 28 classmates who have died. The reunion was initially scheduled to celebrate 55 years but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photos courtesy of Mari Briggs)

