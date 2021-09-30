Cancer survivors to star in ‘pink’ fashion show

By Chris Bavender

Fishers residents Amie Lieurance and Meredith Yonker will join fellow breast cancer survivors to walk the runway at the Pink Ribbon Connection Stars of Pink Fashion Show Oct. 9 at the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown. The show raises funds to provide direct support to Indiana breast cancer survivors and their families.

Lieurance, 41, was diagnosed Sept. 25, 2015, at the age of 35. She has been in remission since March 2016. She had a double mastectomy, 33 rounds of radiation, an oophorectomy (removal of one or both ovaries) and takes a daily hormone blocker.

“My three daughters were ages 2, 4 and 6 at the time. I was a stay-at-home mom and was in shock,” Lieurance said. “I had an amazing support system with my husband, family and a lot of friends who showered our family with prayers, meals and so much more. Cancer is a very scary word and, honestly, my worst nightmare. The time immediately after finding out is so difficult because you don’t have any answers yet.

“Waiting is the absolute worst because your mind can go a million places. I stayed positive and prayed like I had never prayed before.”

Yonker, 42, was diagnosed July 7, 2017, and has been in remission for four years and three months. She has had three surgeries, 33 rounds of radiation and is still undergoing hormone therapy.



“I cried and remained in a state of shock for a while since cancer had always been a bad word to me and not something I ever imagined having to possibly deal with at my age,” Yonker said. “My husband has been my rock, for sure, as it’s been a whole lot of ups and downs, especially since our son was only 1 at the time I was diagnosed.”



The women embrace the opportunity to participate in the fashion show.

“The event is inspiring in so many ways and beautifully done. I encourage anyone fighting or honoring a loved one who has or had cancer to attend,” Lieurance said. “Every part of the day is well planned and incredibly touching.”

Yonker agrees.



“It represents another silver lining for me, and I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to share my story,” Yonker said. “While my treatment is not yet over and the doctor appointments never seem to end, I hope at the very least to encourage other survivors to celebrate the good stuff, no matter how small.”



The Stars of Pink Fashion Show starts at 10 a.m., with a luncheon at 11 a.m. and the fashion show slated to begin around noon. A pink balloon-release in memory and in honor of loved ones who have battled breast cancer is slated for 11:40 a.m.



For more, visit pinkribbonconnection.org or call 317-255-PINK (7465).