Sgt. Eric Patton secured the main floor lobby when multiple public safety agencies from Hamilton County participated in a large-scale active assailant training exercise Sept. 22 at Forum Credit Union in Fishers. (Photos courtesy of Fishers Fire Dept.) Officer Christain Poole was assigned to the protection of medics as they attend to an injured victim. Officer Anthony Chavez exits a room following the conclusion of the scenario. Officers Anthony Chavez, Chase Edwards and Zach Sieg were assigned to protect medics as they treat an injured victim. Volunteers are screened prior to entering the building. Officers Anthony Chavez, Chase Edwards, Christain Poole and Zach Sieg assigned protect medics as they treat an injured victim. Snapshot: Hamilton County public safety agencies participate in Fishers training exercise 0 By Current Publishing on September 29, 2021 Fishers Community Share. Twitter Facebook Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email