Ivy Tech Hamilton County offers grand-opening scholarship

Ivy Tech Community College is celebrating its recent Hamilton County Campus opening with a special scholarship.

“Fundraising for the Hamilton County Campus Grand Opening Scholarship began July 30, the day of the campus’ grand-opening celebration, and has been partially funded by generous sponsors,” said Danielle Stiles-Polk, executive director of development for Indianapolis and Hamilton County campuses. “We are excited to offer this scholarship to students and are confident that others in our community will continue to give to this important effort. The fundraising goal is $15,000 to support the Hamilton County Campus Grand Opening Scholarship, which is open to all eligible Ivy Tech Hamilton County students who apply.

“The scholarship will support tuition and books for students across programs.”

Several students will be awarded each semester, up to $1,000 per academic year, per student. Awards began this fall semester, and one student has received a scholarship award for fall 2021. As of Sept. 7, more than $7,000 has been donated.

Ivy Tech Community College Hamilton County Campus officially opened as a campus in Noblesville July 1, and there are already a few other scholarship opportunities available for students.

“Thanks to generous donations from the IU Health Community Impact Investment Project Fund – Workforce, a fund of Hamilton County Community Foundation, students in health care and building construction programs are eligible for the IU Health Community Impact Investment Hamilton County Community Foundation Scholarship, which supports tuition, books and program fees,” Stiles-Polk said. “Additionally, the CLIF Scholarship, made available by the Community Leadership Innovation Fund, a fund of the Central Indiana Community Foundation, and Hamilton County Community Foundation, an affiliate of Central Indiana Community Foundation, offers tuition support to students in the Information technology, advanced manufacturing and building construction programs at Ivy Tech Hamilton County.

“Programs supported by these grants represent high-wage, high-demand industry sectors within Hamilton County.”

As of Sept. 13, 42 students have received scholarship awards for fall 2021. IU Health scholarship awards also are up to $1,500 per student, per semester. So far, 39 students have received scholarship awards for fall 2021. The scholarships for both are in various amounts as not all receive the maximum because of financial aid eligibility.

To donate to the Hamilton County Grand Opening Student Scholarship, visit impact.ivytech.edu/project/26890.

For more details on scholarship opportunities, call 317-921-4300, email AskHamiltonCounty@ivytech.edu or visit ivytech.edu/hamilton-county/.