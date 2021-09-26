Thorpe Creek Elementary named a National Blue Ribbon School 

The U.S. Dept. of Education announced the 2021 National Blue Ribbon School winners Sept. 21, and Thorpe Creek Elementary was one of seven schools in Indiana to make the list.

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among students.

Thorpe Creek Elementary Principal Sara Curran said teachers provide “exceptional learning opportunities for all learners” to bridge the opportunity gaps.

“Responsive instruction is where teachers really get to know who their children are and learn what their strengths are and build upon those strengths,” Curran said. “We have high expectations for all learners, and we have co-teaching in classrooms. So, teachers for English as a New Language or a resource teacher go into classrooms and teach alongside the classroom teacher, so children receiving those services are still in the classroom with their peers learning alongside their peers.”

Five other HSE schools have previously been named National Blue Ribbon Schools: Hamilton Southeastern High School in 2004, Sand Creek Intermediate School in 2007, Fishers Elementary School in 2011, Hamilton Southeastern Intermediate Junior High School in 2014 and Geist Elementary School in 2016.

“We are very excited to have another one of our great schools be recognized as a

National Blue Ribbon School,” HSE Schools Supt. Yvonne Stokes stated. “Our teachers, staff, students, parents and community work together to create such an environment that fosters academic excellence and continued success, and I am proud to see Thorpe Creek’s commitment to learning recognized.”