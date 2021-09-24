Snapshot: Aptiv celebrates opening of Technical Center in Carmel

Aptiv, a global technology company focused on making vehicles safer, greener and more connected, celebrated the Sept. 22 grand opening of the company’s new Technical Center in Carmel. During a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Gov. Eric Holcomb and other dignitaries, Aptiv officials shared that the company has invested $15 million in the new Technical Center in Carmel and testing and validation lab in Westfield, which will serve as Aptiv’s global radar center of excellence.

