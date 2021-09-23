Performer Melissa Schott, center in red, leads the chorus in the opening production number from the Center for the Performing Arts’ annual fundraising gala, livestreamed Sept. 18 from the Palladium. The “All Together Now! 2021 Gala” presented by Krieg DeVault raised more than $200,000 in gifts and pledges to support the Center’s mission, and the free livestream attracted viewers as far away as Australia and the United Kingdom. (Photo courtesy of the Center for the Performing Arts)
Snapshot: “All Together Now! 2021 Gala”0
