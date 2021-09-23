ISDH reports 3,936 additional COVID cases

The Indiana State Dept. of Health announced today that 3,936 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 941,120 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the new coronavirus.

To date, 14,836 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, which includes 72 newly reported deaths that occurred between Aug. 9 and Sept. 21. Another 479 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 4,131,566 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 4,121,821 on Tuesday. A total of 13,256,101 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the ISDH since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. Clinics are being added regularly around the state.

Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

As of today, a total of 6,452,406 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 3,225,111 first doses and 3,227,295 individuals who are fully vaccinated.