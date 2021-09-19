Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Golf outing to benefit St. Jude
Volunteer at the 2020 golf outing, from left, Kelly Greene, Kary Lasley, Monica Haddock, DeOn Cahill, Leigh Gary, Alley Gary, Wendy Hahn, Stephanie Lalani (American Legion), Jennifer Skinner, Amanda Zahorsky and Samantha Harrison. (Submitted photo)

Golf outing to benefit St. Jude

0
By on Fishers Community

The American Legion Post 470 and ESA/Eta Pi Charity Golf Outing exceeded expectations amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020

“We had low expectations of what we thought we could raise because everything was so weird,” said Kelly Greene, who founded the ESA/Eta Pi chapter in Fishers. “But because it was an outdoor event, people felt comfortable competing, playing, seeing their friends or co-workers. Our goal last year was $8,000 and we ended up making over $16,000.”

The outing, which benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, is set for Sept. 23 at Ironwood Golf Club in Fishers. It includes a box lunch and adult beverages for golfers before the shotgun start.

A dinner and silent auction at the American Legion, 9091 E, 126th St., Fishers, will follow the golf outing.

A service organization based in Fishers, ESA/Eta Pi is accepting donated items or gift certificates from companies, organizations and vendors for prizes and a silent auction.

“Our goal is to try to get a raffle prize for every golfer,” said Greene, a Fishers resident and meteorologist with WTHR-13. “We typically have between 80 and 100 golfers. Getting the golfers is the hardest part. We had 84 golfers last year and our goal is get 100 this year.”

ESA/Eta Pi meets at the American Legion Post each month.

“We’ve had a great partnership with the American Legion,” Greene said. “It’s great to team up with them because they are a philanthropic group. They want to help other people, including their own military friends and family. They sponsor a lot of golf outings. People want to help St. Jude but also the American Legion. It’s kind of a warm and fuzzy event.”

St. Jude is the only pediatric cancer research center where families never pay for treatments above what is covered by insurance. No child is denied treatment because of a family’s inability to pay. For more, visit stjude.org.

The registration fee is $125 per golfer and $500 for a foursome. Registration is 10 a.m. for the golf outing with a shotgun start at 11 a.m.

For more, visit legion470andetapigolfouting.org.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts