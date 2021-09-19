Golf outing to benefit St. Jude

The American Legion Post 470 and ESA/Eta Pi Charity Golf Outing exceeded expectations amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020

“We had low expectations of what we thought we could raise because everything was so weird,” said Kelly Greene, who founded the ESA/Eta Pi chapter in Fishers. “But because it was an outdoor event, people felt comfortable competing, playing, seeing their friends or co-workers. Our goal last year was $8,000 and we ended up making over $16,000.”

The outing, which benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, is set for Sept. 23 at Ironwood Golf Club in Fishers. It includes a box lunch and adult beverages for golfers before the shotgun start.

A dinner and silent auction at the American Legion, 9091 E, 126th St., Fishers, will follow the golf outing.

A service organization based in Fishers, ESA/Eta Pi is accepting donated items or gift certificates from companies, organizations and vendors for prizes and a silent auction.

“Our goal is to try to get a raffle prize for every golfer,” said Greene, a Fishers resident and meteorologist with WTHR-13. “We typically have between 80 and 100 golfers. Getting the golfers is the hardest part. We had 84 golfers last year and our goal is get 100 this year.”

ESA/Eta Pi meets at the American Legion Post each month.

“We’ve had a great partnership with the American Legion,” Greene said. “It’s great to team up with them because they are a philanthropic group. They want to help other people, including their own military friends and family. They sponsor a lot of golf outings. People want to help St. Jude but also the American Legion. It’s kind of a warm and fuzzy event.”

St. Jude is the only pediatric cancer research center where families never pay for treatments above what is covered by insurance. No child is denied treatment because of a family’s inability to pay. For more, visit stjude.org.

The registration fee is $125 per golfer and $500 for a foursome. Registration is 10 a.m. for the golf outing with a shotgun start at 11 a.m.

For more, visit legion470andetapigolfouting.org.