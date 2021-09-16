Mead honored for service to Westfield

Westfield resident Mic Mead was recognized for his longtime service to the City of Westfield through the Rotary Club of Westfield and other initiatives. Mead was one of the founding members of the Rotary Club, and he served on a number of committees and helped with service projects throughout the city. Mead, left, receives a Lifetime Achievement Award from council member Scott Willis. (Photo by Anna Skinner)
Mead, fourth from left, also received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Rotary Club of Westfield. He is joined by fellow Rotarians.