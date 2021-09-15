Current Publishing
Letter: Don't burden children with information they're not ready to handle

Letters to the Editor

Editor,

With respect, I would like to disagree with Luke Reader (in a letter published in the Aug. 17 edition of Current in Carmel). My view is the polar opposite of his. I heard the excerpts read by the parents at the Carmel school board meeting. And I heard the same or very similar excerpts read at other school board meetings in different states.

My view is our children are under assault. They are children and it is the duty and responsibility of the adults in the community — teachers, parents, Sunday school teachers, pastors/priests, etc., — to keep them pure and innocent. It is the mind of a deviant who would expose them to pornographic materials. Let’s wait until they are adults to have them be exposed to what only adult minds can handle.

Let’s be good adults and carry this for our children until they are old enough to carry it for themselves. Let’s get those books out of these schools. Our mayor, governor and school board members should insist they be removed immediately.

Kelly Brown, Carmel

