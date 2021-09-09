Noblesville Police Dept. releases bodycam footage of suspect shot by officer  

The Noblesville Police Dept. released body camera footage from July 21, in which NPD Sgt. Jordan Granger shot Karmen Kristopher Parrish near 698 S. Fifth St. at approximately 5:30 a.m. after several disturbance calls.

The footage showed a compilation of three officers’ bodycams and segments from 911 calls.

The first call came in at 12:32 a.m. July 21, in which a woman residing in Boone County called the Hamilton County Dispatch Center to report that Parrish was enroute to the 600 block of S. Fifth Street in Noblesville. Parrish had multiple felony warrants, including gun-related charges. The caller also indicated Parrish had access to weapons and had made threats to kill someone. Another 911 call came in at 3:30 a.m., in which a woman can be heard repeatedly saying, “We need help.”

Officers arrived and made a domestic battery report from the caller, who was Parrish’s spouse, Leslie Johnson. There is a pending domestic relations case between Parrish and Johnson that began in December 2020.

Another 911 call came in at 5:22 a.m., when the caller requested police to be dispatched to 698 S. Fifth St. The caller can be heard saying, “Get away from me.”

Granger, officer Matthew Griffin and Lt. Matthew McGovern responded to the scene. They located Parrish at the residence but heard yelling from the west, where a woman was calling for help, saying, “Please don’t shoot, please.” In the video, Parrish yelled several expletives. He advanced toward officers, and McGovern told him to get on the ground, and then Granger told him to stop.

Footage shows Parrish raising his hands from behind his back in a quick motion toward McGovern and Griffin. McGovern yelled, “Gun,” after which Granger shot Parrish.

Officers rendered aid to Parrish. No weapon was discovered at the scene. Granger was placed on administrative duties while NPD conducted an internal investigation regarding policies, procedures and if disciplinary action is required. Carmel Police Dept. conducted a criminal investigation and has not yet announced its findings.

On Sept. 9, Noblesville Police Dept. Chief John Mann announced he has reinstated Granger to active duty.

“Although we are not the investigating agency, through our own internal investigation I have had the opportunity to review a considerable amount of evidence concerning this incident – and have kept Mayor (Chris) Jensen informed on the status of the case. I am confident based on my training and experience and our internal administrative investigation that the end result will demonstrate that Sgt. Jordan Granger acted in a lifesaving and appropriate manner in accordance with the laws of the State of Indiana and the City of Noblesville,” Mann stated.