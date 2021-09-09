ISDH reports 5,240 additional COVID-19 cases

The Indiana State Dept. of Health announced today that 5,240 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 894,516 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the new coronavirus.

To date, 14,308 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, which includes 50 newly reported deaths. Another 451 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 4,013,398 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 4,001,012 on Wednesday. A total of 12,685,438 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the ISDH since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. Clinics are being added regularly around the state.

Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 2-1-1 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

As of today, a total of 6,313,795 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 3,166,079 first doses and 3,147,716 individuals who are fully vaccinated.