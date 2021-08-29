Public input sought in creating master plan for Carmel’s Bear Creek Park  

Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation will hold a public meeting to gather input on what community members would like to see in the future Bear Creek Park.

The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Jill Perelman Pavilion, 3000 W. 116th St. in Carmel.

CCPR is partnering with a consultant to hold workshops and meet with focus groups to help prepare a master plan for Bear Creek Park, which is near 146th Street and Shelborne Road. The park, purchased by CCPR in 2020, contains more than 26 acres of undeveloped land.

Learn more at carmelclayparks.com/parks/bear-creek-park.