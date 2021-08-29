Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Public input sought in creating master plan for Carmel’s Bear Creek Park  

Public input sought in creating master plan for Carmel’s Bear Creek Park  

0
By on Carmel Community

Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation will hold a public meeting to gather input on what community members would like to see in the future Bear Creek Park.

The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Jill Perelman Pavilion, 3000 W. 116th St. in Carmel.

CCPR is partnering with a consultant to hold workshops and meet with focus groups to help prepare a master plan for Bear Creek Park, which is near 146th Street and Shelborne Road. The park, purchased by CCPR in 2020, contains more than 26 acres of undeveloped land.

Learn more at carmelclayparks.com/parks/bear-creek-park.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts