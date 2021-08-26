Where’s Amy attends VIP welcoming reception for creative team members of “Hamlet: A Pop Musical”

Where’s Amy attended a VIP welcoming reception for the creative team members of “Hamlet: A Pop Musical” Aug. 17 at Feinstein’s in Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. Guests and sponsors were treated to hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and live vocal performances with interviews conducted by Discovering Broadway founder Joel Kirk. The event included award-winning composers and performers from across the United States who wrote and scored the musical production headed for Broadway. For more on “Hamlet: A Pop Musical” and Discovering Broadway, visit discoveringbroadway.org.
