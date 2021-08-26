Friends recount impact made by Brian Bondus 

Brian Bondus left a legacy well beyond his 31 years.

“He was able to have an impact and make a difference in the lives and hearts of people more than some people ever will, so that’s something to celebrate,” said Arron Stanton, a friend and founder of networking group Synergize. “His legacy is going to live on. His impact on a lot of us is going to create ripples.”

Bondus, a Carmel resident, died Aug. 20 from anaphylactic shock caused by a severe peanut allergy. The 2009 Carmel High School graduate was a former Fox 59 reporter and was vice president of ALO Property Group.

Stanton’s mission through Synergize is to build meaningful relationships between businesses.

“When Synergize launched, Brian was one of the people that shaped and molded the idea of Synergize,” Stanton said. “He stepped out to be on the advisory council. He has been a huge pillar to the Synergize family, and he’s been a great friend and leader in what Synergize is able to do throughout Carmel.”

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard learned of Bondus’ infectious personality early.

“He asked me when he was still in school to present his Eagle Scout Award at the official ceremony,” Brainard said. “I have known Brian since then. He was enthusiastic about everything, loved his city of Carmel and was always optimistic and cheerful. It is a true tragedy to lose him at such a young age.”

Bondus worked at ALO for three years.

“I never met anyone who worked as hard as Brian did in his first three years,” ALO President Ralph Balber said. “He became so successful in our business because he is such a likable human being.”

Balber has been getting hundreds of condolence calls, texts and emails from colleagues.

“It just blows me away,” Balber said. “His personality was bigger than life. His attitude was the best I’ve ever worked with. He was always in a good mood. He was always out to have fun. He was out to help out other people.”

Balber said Bondus was involved with Best Buddies, an organization designed for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to develop one-on-one relationships, since high school.

“I don’t think people understand how much he gave back as far as charitable work,” Balber said. “He was one of a kind, not replaceable. ALO will never be the same. We’re going to find out different ways to keep him around.”

Justin Furr, the head of real estate at Crew Carwash, was a member of Hamilton County Leadership Academy’s class of 2019 with Bondus.

“Brian brought so much to the HCLA Class of 2019. He would always engage and ask questions, but more than that he often made us all laugh,” Furr said. “He was amiable, open, and easy to talk to. His leadership brought people together and we all enjoyed following his successes.”