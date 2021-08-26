Fishers looks to add recreation center

The City of Fishers wants to construct a “world-class recreation center” as described in an Aug. 18 request for proposals and qualifications.

Prospective developers have until Oct. 1 to submit proposals for the project to the city in what would be a $35 million to $40 million development financed through a public/private partnership. Fishers is set to fund $18 million, with the rest privately financed by the developer.

“It’s a result of earlier this year when a committee was established to evaluate the needs and responses from the community about what (Fishers is) missing right now in recreational art and culture opportunities in our community,” said Megan Baumgartner, Fishers director of economic development.

The committee found that residents want an indoor swimming pool, indoor playground, indoor walking track, gymnasium, weight and training facilities, class and gathering spaces, small restaurant and “activated outdoor and green space” in the proposed center.

The site for the project has not been determined. A developer is expected to be selected by March 2022.