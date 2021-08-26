Dancing with our Stars fundraiser returns

The Meals on Wheels Dancing with our Stars fundraiser was originally created as an out-of-the-box idea, and seven years later, the fundraiser is still a hit.

“We had been looking for some kind of different fundraiser, and we really felt like this would be something the community would enjoy, and we certainly hit the nail on the head with the right kind of event,” Meals on Wheels Hamilton County Executive Director Beth Gehlhausen said.

Dancing with our Stars will return at 6 p.m. Sept. 9 at Embassy Suites, 13700 Conference Center Dr., Noblesville. Gehlhausen said her goal is to raise $40,000 to $50,000 net profit from the event.

“The gist of it is, it’s similar to the show (‘Dancing with the Stars),” Gehlhausen said. “We pair up local celebrities, and celebrity is a loose term. We are looking for people in the community who want to come and have some fun and can get their family and friends to join us, and then we pair them with a professional.”

Most professional dancers have participated in the fundraiser all seven years. The celebrities and professionals pick their song and perform a ballroom dance. A top male and female dancer are crowned at the end of the night, as well as a People’s Choice winner, which is the dancer who receives the most votes, or dollars donated.

Tickets are $75 and include dinner, wine at the table and, according to Gehlhausen, the “best entertainment you’ll see all year.” Tickets are available at mealsonwheelshc.org/dancing-with-our-stars/.

The fundraiser benefits Meals on Wheels Hamilton County, which provides nutritious meals to the elderly and disabled who can’t prepare meals on their own. Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, Meals on Wheels Hamilton County is serving approximately 35 percent more than its pre-pandemic numbers.