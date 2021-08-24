Fever player, coach deliver lunches to Breast Cancer Heroes at Carmel hospital

The Indiana Fever, represented by assistant coach Steve Smith and forward Jantel Lavender, dropped off 100 lunches Aug. 11 at Ascension St. Vincent Carmel to honor the hospital’s Breast Cancer Heroes.

The event was held ahead of the Fever’s Breast Health Awareness Game at 1 p.m. Aug. 28 against the Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

“I love to celebrate all causes, especially Breast Health Awareness,” Lavender said. “To be here and let these ladies know they have our support just means a lot to me. We are so grateful for health care workers. Anything we can do in this community to let all these ladies and the health care professionals know that they have the Indiana Fever’s support (we will do).”

Dr. Erika Giblin, from Ascension St. Vincent Carmel, said events like the Fever visit will encourage people to return to the facility to get a mammogram amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to prevent breast cancer death in general, but we want to make sure we don’t have even more people die of breast cancer because of the impact of COVID keeping them from coming in the door,” Giblin said.

Giblin said the Fever’s visit provides strong moral support for the workers.