Monon Greenway to close for resurfacing in north Carmel

Northern portions of the Monon Greenway in Carmel are set to close for resurfacing beginning on or after Aug. 23 and concluding by Sept. 1.

The first phase of the project will close the trail between 146th Street and 1st Street NW beginning on or after Aug. 23. Resurfacing in the area is expected to be complete by Aug. 27.

The trail will close between 1st Street NW to Main Street on or around Aug. 30 and reopen by Sept. 1.

The project includes placing two coats of asphalt and lane striping. The closure schedule may change depending on weather conditions.