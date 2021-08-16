Night & Day diversions – August 17, 2020

Beef & Boards

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre will present “Newsies” from Aug. 19 through Oct. 3. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Feinstein’s

Liberace & Liza: A Tribute is set for 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20-21 at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com

Art on the Prairie

Conner Prairie will present Art on the Prairie from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 22 in Fishers. Local artisans will have their work on display and available for purchase. The Indiana Folk Music Society will play at 11 a.m. Admission is included in Conner Prairie admission

Carmel Mooncake Festival

The City of Carmel Chinese Mooncake Festival is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 21 in the Carmel Arts & Design District. The free event features a dragon parade, music, dancing and mooncakes. For more, visit Facebook.com/CarmelMooncakeFestival.