Fishers teen concludes reign as Miss International United Pre-Teen with talent show, award

Vani Sharma recently concluded her reign as the 2020-21 International United Miss Pre-Teen after a busy year of fundraising for Care for Children.

Sharma, a 15-year-old sophomore at Fishers High School, organized an international talent show through Zoom. More a showcase than contest, girls from around the world sent Sharma videos demonstrating their talent. She began collecting the videos, at $10 per entry, in April and started broadcasting them on Zoom in June. The last broadcast was July 2. Money raised to support the talent show, she donated to Care for Children, an Indian organization that offers education and supplies to more than 70,000 underprivileged children across India.

Funds were raised through talent show entry fees and sponsorships. In total, Sharma raised $4,216.50.

“We had over 100 participants as part of the virtual talent showcase and, with all of the contributions and fundraising that was involved in it, we were able to sponsor over 12 children for a year,” Sharma said. “That includes all their meals, transportations and education.”

Sharma’s fundraising did not go unnoticed. She was presented with the President’s Volunteer Service Award, among other honors, by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb. Sharma invested a little more than 200 hours in her community service project.

“I was a distinguished finalist for a different award (Prudential Spirit of Community Award, which is linked to the Presidential award), which I won in 2018, but with the information we entered I was given the Presidential Award,” Sharma said.

Sharma plans to be involved with her school and continue working with her charity, EASE.

For more about about EASE, visit ease-vani.org/?page_id=2.