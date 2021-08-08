From left, Chase Smith of Holladay Properties, Mayor Andy Cook, Gov. Eric Holcomb, West Fork Whiskey co-owner David McIntyre, West Fork Whiskey co-owner Blake Jones and West Fork Whiskey co-owner and head distiller Julian Jones. Gov. Eric Holcomb gives remarks at the event. West Fork Whiskey co-owner Blake Jones speaks prior to the July 27 groundbreaking of West Fork Whiskey’s new agritourism facility at the northwest quadrant of 191st Street and Horton Road. (Photos by Anna Skinner) Snapshot: West Fork Whiskey breaks ground in Westfield 0 By Current Publishing on August 8, 2021 Westfield Business Local Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free! Email (required) *First Name Select list(s) to subscribe toMorning BriefingEntertainmentFood/DiningBreaking News Yes, I would like to receive emails from Current Publishing. (You can unsubscribe anytime)Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank.By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact Share. Twitter Facebook Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email