App creates digital playground at Mulberry Fields Park

Zionsville residents and visitors can now be part of the magic and play at Magical Park, an app that turns Mulberry Fields Park into a digital playground that encourages kids and families to explore a virtual world.

Visitors to Mulberry Fields can download the free Magical Park app to interact and explore a new digital world while they explore the park. Users can herd kittens, run away from the bad fairy or come face to face with a giant T-Rex while using their smartphone or tablet. The app encourages users to play, walk, run and be active outdoors. Those with limitations to play can use the “easy play” feature and walk. Two games allow those with vision impairment to play by means of sound.

“We can’t reverse technology or progress, nor should we try,” Zionsville Director of Recreation Services Mindy Murdock stated. “What we can do is create healthy relationships with technology by using the screen to get kids outdoors and moving around. Using Augmented Reality is also an opportunity to reach the older kids in our community and motivate them to get out and use our parks.”

Magical Park is aimed for kids ages 6-11. The digital playground runs Aug. 1 to Oct. 31. Based on community feedback, the Zionsville Parks and Recreation Dept. will decide if Magical Park will return for all of 2022. In addition to the digital playground being open during normal park hours, the parks department will provide special activities and experiences during the three-month event to encourage kids and families to get out and play.

For more, visit geoargames.com/magical-park.