Couple opens chiropractic practice

After returning to the Midwest, Zionsville couple Ben and Danielle Hennes realized their dream by opening their own chiropractic practice.

Ben, 30, and Danielle, 28, met while studying at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s main campus in Iowa. They each wanted to open their own practice, so when they graduated in 2018 and later married, they combined their goals and began looking for a location for a shared practice. Ben grew up in Wisconsin, and Danielle grew up in Michigan, which led the couple to want to move back to the Midwest to be closer to family.

“We knew we wanted to be outside of Indianapolis,” Danielle said. “We did a tour of Indianapolis last summer, and we just fell in love with Zionsville. We really valued the small-town community.”

The couple moved to Zionsville in October 2020 and opened Foundations Chiropractic Family Wellness Care June 16 at 7625 W. Stonegate Dr., Suite 100, in Zionsville. They plan to celebrate their practice with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 13 at the location. The grand opening is from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., and the ribbon-cutting ceremony is at 4:30 p.m.

“People are getting back to taking care of themselves in ways that they may have not been before the (COVID-19) pandemic,” Danielle said. “I think it’s really shed a light on what it means to take care of your body and how important your health is, so it’s been a great time for us to open because people are thinking about their health in different ways.”

Foundations Chiropractic Family Wellness Center focuses on physical wellness, but the couple understands there are other types of wellness that are equally important, so they partnered with other professionals in the area to provide patients “with a well-rounded version of what that looks like,” Danielle said. The What is Wellness Workshop Series started last month and continues through January. It is from 7 to 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Foundations Chiropractic Family Wellness Center.

For more, visit fcfamilywellness.com.