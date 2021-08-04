Along one of the entry walls inside the police station is a collection of model police cars belonging to retired FPD Lt. Dave Dunbar. Fishers Police Dept. Chief Ed Gebhart addresses the public who gathered for the department’s open house as part of the National Night Out. “This year is very important to us because after last year with all its events we couldn’t meet the community like this. So, this year we wanted to open our doors and let everyone into the police house, their police house,” Gebhart said. (photos by Jonathan Matthes) National Night Out allowed Fishers residents, like Omar Alhijj,i to see tools – such as this virtual-reality unit – that police use for training. “It allows us to simulate complex environments and still get a fully immersive training at a reasonable dollar amount,” LPD officer Jared Sheets said. Connor Carney tries his hand in the weight room inside the police station. Snapshot: Fishers Police welcome community into the police station 0 By Current Publishing on August 4, 2021 Fishers Community Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free! Email (required) *First Name Select list(s) to subscribe toMorning BriefingEntertainmentFood/DiningBreaking News Yes, I would like to receive emails from Current Publishing. (You can unsubscribe anytime)Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank.By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact Share. Twitter Facebook Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email