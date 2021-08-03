Carmel woman charged with rape, sexual battery

A Carmel woman was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with rape and two counts of sexual battery of a person who is mentally disabled and unable to give consent.

Police said the arrest of Stephanie L. Bradshaw, 47, of Carmel was the result of an investigation regarding Bradshaw while she was caring for a minor with special needs. A Carmel Police Dept. spokesperson declined to provide additional details.

Bradshaw is being held in the Hamilton County Jail with bond set at $30,000.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact CPD at 317-571-2500.

This story will be updated.