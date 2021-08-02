Noblesville Rotary Club to conduct BrewBQ fundraiser

The Noblesville Rotary Club will conduct its fifth annual BrewBQ fundraiser, pitting amateur barbecue cooks against each other from 4 to 10 p.m. Aug. 21 at Federal Hill Commons.

The club provides the meat, usually bone-in chicken and ribs, and the teams spend the day grilling their recipes. Each grill team consists of four people, and the winning team receives a cash prize.

“We will have a people’s choice award winner and we also have a panel of judges for another winner from that aspect,” Noblesville Rotary Club Secretary and president-elect Carrie Dixon said. “We also partner with some local breweries and a winery and we provide the drinks and then we have two bands. It’s an outdoor concert as well while tasting the barbecue and sides and enjoying the beer and wine.”

The public can purchase tickets to taste the barbecue, beer and wine and listen to the music. Live music begins at 4 p.m. Tickets are $45 in advance or $55 at the door. Designated driver tickets are $35.

The club wants to raise between $10,000 and $12,000 each year.

Most of the profits will go toward supporting the club’s scholarship fund for students at the Ivy Tech Hamilton County campus. A small portion of profits will support the club’s other ventures, such as activities with the Boys and Girls Club of Noblesville.

The scholarship funds are granted to Hamilton County students who are enrolling at Ivy Tech Hamilton County. Dixon said most applications come from Noblesville, Hamilton Heights and Hamilton Southeastern school districts. The club awarded five scholarships last year.

For more or to purchase tickets, visit noblesvillerotaryclub.org/brewbq/.